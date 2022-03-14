314 Day organizers kick off events by supporting local businesses

The Women's Creative, the 314 Day Foundation and STL Made hosted a Market Crawl on Sunday ahead of a full day of events on Monday.

ST. LOUIS — 314 Day events started early to catch Sunday shoppers like Taydrea Moore, who wanted to support local businesses.

"When I walked in I wasn't expecting to see so many businesses. It was very enlightening to see everyone set up, everyone being supported and so many people at so many different tables," Moore said.

The 314 Day Foundation, STL Made and The Women's Creative organized the Market Crawl across the city and county.

"We have 80 vendors located all throughout St. Louis with 30 different businesses. We're just buying local, celebrating all of our local businesses and brands and making sure that we are revenuing and putting that money back into our city," Stacey Pugh with the Women's Creative said.

The 'pop up' shops help small owners like Jennifer Williams who owns JW Photography expand their clientele, especially after the pandemic.

"It was a hard stop for a while and then trying to figure out how do I balance this with our needs and everything else that's going on and then coming back and how do I make sure that my brand is out there and people know who I am?" Williams said.

"A lot of people are recovering after COVID. Just to be able to be in person, shop from those vendors, go to those businesses. It makes a huge impact on the City of St. Louis," Pugh said.

"As awesome as Amazon is, get out and support your local businesses," Williams said.

You can do that by getting tickets to the local agencies' events happening on Monday, the actual 314 Day.

"We have an event going on in Northwest Coffee Shop which is our kick-off coffee," Pugh said. "I think we're going to have a special guest from the Cardinals there. Have brunch at Prime 55 downtown, it starts at 10 a.m. and then we're going to head over to Live on Lowes for a nice day party and just to round out at the end of the evening we'll be in Stadium."

Visit the STL Made website for more information on their 314 Day events.