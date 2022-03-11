List: 314 day events and deals around St. Louis

From food deals to events throughout St. Louis this weekend and on Monday, here are some ways you can celebrate 314 Day.

ST. LOUIS — To some, it's just an area code. Three digits at the start of a phone number. To St. Louis, it's a way to celebrate our city and local businesses.

Monday is 314 Day (that's also Pi Day), and there are dozens of events and deals to celebrate the local holiday. Some of the festivities have already kicked off.

Mission Taco Joint

Mission Taco is bringing back a so-St. Louis taco: the toasted ravioli taco. This time, you have a little longer to try and grab one. "Served on a Parmesan-crusted crispy corn tortilla, our Italian-seasoned meat filling is topped with Mom’s marinara sauce, shredded Provel cheese, parsley and Parmesan cheese," an Instagram post reads.

You can get the taco through March 14 for dine-in only and only at locations with a 314 area code.

City Museum

The museum is offering a free craft for kids with paid admission. It'll be up on the second floor on March 14. Kids can make their own felt toasted ravioli and the museum will have some coloring pages of St. Louis treasures.

Pi Pizzeria

March 14 is Pi Day too after all, so we have to talk about some pizza pie! Pi Pizzeria has several ways to celebrate. It's actually their 14th birthday too! To celebrate it all they have a variety of festivities, including a Pi memorization contest at 2 p.m. at their Kirkwood location. More details are on their Instagram page.

Clementine's Creamery

The local ice cream shop will be handing out free hand pies with every $20 purchase at all six locations on March 14. They're teaming up with Mister's Bake Shop. You can pick from three flavors: fudge brownie, black & blue and spiced apple bourbon, while supplies last.

Lion's Choice

Lion's Choice is getting an early start to 314 Day. They're offering a large concrete at any St. Louis location for $3.14. The deal goes from March 11 through March 14.

Union Station

Union Station is part of 314 Day City Wide Market Crawl. The Women's Creative is organizing a crawl in six different locations throughout the city, including at Union Station. They'll feature women-owned brands in St. Louis. The market at Union Station will run from noon to 4 p.m. The market will be located at the Aquarium/Midway East exhibit space.

Also at Union Station, take a spin on the observation wheel for just $3.14 on March 14.

Pin Up Bowl

Pin Up Bowl in the Delmar Loop is offering games for $3.14 on March 14 to celebrate the St. Louis holiday.

#STLMade