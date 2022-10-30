x
36-year-old man dies Saturday night in I-170 motorcycle crash

The motorcyclist, Michael Randall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles man died following a Saturday night crash on Interstate 170 at Ladue Road. 

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at about 10 p.m. after a man was driving his motorcycle too fast for the conditions on I-170 North at Ladue Road. 

The man's motorcycle began sliding, and he was ejected from the vehicle. The report said after ejection, the motorcycle then hit another vehicle, which had been involved in a separate crash minutes prior on I-170 at Ladue Road.

The motorcyclist was identified as 36-year-old Michael Randall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle the motorcycle struck suffered minor injuries, but it is unclear if the injuries came from the initial crash or from Randall's motorcycle striking the vehicle. 

