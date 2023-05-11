5 free things to do in south St. Louis County this summer

Have fun for free at these south St. Louis County day trip destinations.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — If you’re looking for things to do this summer in south St. Louis County, 5 On Your Side has got you covered. Here are five fun — and free — places to visit with the whole family.

Located off Gravois Road, this historic landmark in Grandwood Village was built by former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. The farm is open daily for the season starting May 26, and admission is free for the public.

According to its website, visitors can take the tram through Deer Park, bottle feed baby goats at the petting zoo, get an up-close look at Clydesdales, ride the carousel, enjoy tasty eats in the Baurnhof Courtyard and more. Guests 21 and older can also enjoy free beer samples.

Explore the great outdoors at Cliff Cave Park by fishing from the Mississippi River or biking or hiking the River Bluff, Spring Valley and Mississippi Greenway trails. The park is also home to Cliff Cave, which was used as a beer cellar by French fur trappers in the 18th century and as a recreational spot in the late 1800s for volunteer soldiers at Jefferson Barracks who built a saloon in the entrance, according to St. Louis County Parks. The cave was gated in 2009 to protect the many critters — including cave salamanders, isopods, and endangered Indiana bats — and the remaining archeological artifacts inside.

Walk or peddle your way back in time on the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge. With a 30-degree turn midway across the mile-long bridge, it’s one of the most interesting bridges in the U.S., according to the National Parks Service. Spanning the width of the Mississippi River from St. Louis to Madison County, Illinois, the bridge opened to the public back in 1929, became part of Route 66 in 1936 and closed in 1968 when the New Chain of Rocks Bridge carrying Interstate 270 opened just upstream.

Other than making an appearance in John Carpenter’s 1980 film “Escape from New York,” the bridge was abandoned for decades before being restored and reopened as part of the Route 66 Bikeway in 1999.

Located on Rott Road in south St. Louis County, Laumeier Sculpture Park is free and open to the public year-round. In addition to sculptures, the park is also home to a variety of native flowers, plants and wildlife. Based on your age and ability, you can take the 0.64-mile Central Pathway, 0.77-mile Art Hike Trail or 0.15-mile Western Woodland Trail to explore.

Take the kiddos to Suson Park, located on Wells Road, for a fun day outside on the farm and the playground. Visit the Suson Barn, where you can try your hand at the new interactive display with a fiberglass cow you can actually milk, get an up-close look at live cows and horses and even get a chance to feed the farm’s goats, sheep, chickens and ducks. You can also go fishing on the park’s Island and Carp lakes.