Wear pink and donate toward breast cancer research

ST. LOUIS — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and 5 On Your Side wants to encourage viewers to support this important cause.

For 25 years 5 On Your Side has supported the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and we want you to do the same! Wear pink on Oct. 2 to show you support breast cancer research, survivors, and thrivers. 5 On Your Side is supporting the cause by encouraging anchors, reporters, and employees to wear pink on this special day.

If you have the means, you can also make a monetary donation through the Komen Missouri website.

Komen Missouri has planned events to support breast cancer research throughout the month, including:

Dine Out/Shop for the Cure

Businesses will give a percentage of sales to Komen. For a list of participating locations and dates, visit the Komen Missouri website.

Companion Bakery

This longtime walk sponsor will host the mammogram van on their property Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2335 Schuetz Road. Additionally, $0.50 from every Beaucaire and Multigrain Hearth Bread sold at all Dierbergs locations will be donated to Komen.

Mellow Mushroom

All locations will participate in the give back program throughout October. One dollar from every Go Pink cocktail and pretzel ribbon order will be donated to Komen.

Paddle Up Pickleball Club

Located in Lake Saint Louis, the Oct. 21 tournament will donate 50% of registration to Komen, plus make additional donations throughout October.

Doc’s Harley-Davidson

On Oct. 14 Doc’s will host a ride from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by a barbeque until 2 p.m. They will also collect donations throughout October.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women, and 2,100 cases are diagnosed in men each year. Approximately 42,000 women and 500 men die from it each year.