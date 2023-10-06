'It touches every one of us:' Thousands gather for 25th annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

More than 2,500 people walked on Saturday to celebrate breast cancer survivors while also remembering the ones whose lives were cut short by the disease.

A sea of pink filled Tower Grove Park on Saturday as thousands of people gathered to support breast cancer fighters and survivors.

It was all for the 25th annual 'Susan G. Komen: More Than Pink Walk,' which was emceed by 5 On Your Side's Kay Quinn.

Komen's mission is to save lives by raising money for research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

Organizers said the walk raised over 280 thousand dollars and more than 2,500 people participated.

The love and support could be felt through the air while everyone celebrated breast cancer survivors, while remembering the ones whose lives were cut short by the disease.

Fighter after fighter walked side by side in hopes of ending breast cancer forever.

Among the crowd, it was hard to miss the Coleman family in their matching "support squad" shirts.

"We've been doing this for many years," Greg Coleman said.

This year's Susan G. Komen walk was personal though.

"Janelle was diagnosed in August 2022," Greg said.

Now, every step this squad takes is for their own fighter, a wife and mom.

"She’s doing awesome. We've got just a couple more months to go and then she's going to be ringing the bell," Greg said.

Janelle giving all the credit to self-checks and mammograms.

"I was able to catch it on my own early and have early treatment, which saved my life, and I'm very grateful," she said.

Early detection that is now easier than ever to receive with Mercy Hospital's Mammography Van, according to Coordinator Kelly Rodebaugh.

"After the pandemic, we did take it out of service, so we kind of have been missing in action for the last three years, but we're back. We're better than ever," she said.

Rodebaugh said they provide breast cancer screening for women 40 and older on the Mercy Mamm Van.

"This is our debut. We're really proud of it. We're really excited. It's got the 3D equipment. We're just really happy to get back out there," she said.

The van will be traveling not only around St. Louis, but to Jefferson, Lincoln and Franklin counties, according to Rodebaugh.

"It's just convenience, mostly. If you don't have to leave your workplace and you can get that yearly screening mammogram, this is a great opportunity for that. Also, serving the community that doesn't have the luxury of just picking up and going whenever. We come to you," she said.

With every woman that comes in to be screened, Rodebaugh dedicates it all to her own fighter, Angie Wigen.

"She was actually diagnosed at Mercy when she was 34. She's my cousin and was one of my best friends and this is for her. Everything I do is with her in mind because every patient to me is Angie and Mercy cares," she said.

Using resources, like the ones in the van, their hope is to have more families, like the Coleman's, cross that finish line together.

"It touches every one of us," Rodebaugh said.

You must schedule an appointment with Mercy Hospital's Mammography Van. You can do that by calling 314-251-6300 and selecting 'option 0.'

If you don't have insurance, you can bring a proof of income and you may qualify for a free mammogram.