60-year-old man dead after shooting in Walnut Park West Neighborhood

The victim was identified as Henry Floyd by St. Louis police Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man is dead after being shot in the stomach early Sunday morning in the 5900 block of West Florissant Avenue, according to St. Louis police.

Henry Floyd was identified as the victim by police Sunday afternoon. He was a resident of the area, according to St. Louis police.

Police said they received a call for a shooting at around 2 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found Floyd lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating Floyd's death as a homicide.