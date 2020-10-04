A salute to high school seniors

As high school seniors won't get to walk across the actual stage for graduation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to give them a shout out

ST. LOUIS — Congratulations to the class of 2020!

After Missouri announced all in-person classes are canceled for the rest of the school year, Today in St. Louis’ Rene Knott posted a message to his Facebook and received thousands of comments.

“I’m disappointed that schools have canceled. It breaks my heart for all seniors who won’t get to go to prom, finish their athletic careers, say goodbye to teachers, or walk at graduation.

I’m asking you parents to send me their senior pics post em on this thread because I want to honor them on Today in St Louis.

If you can, have them shoot a shoutout to friends or their school and we’ll include it,” Rene posted.

The post has received more than 3,000 shares and has more than 2,500 comments of shoutouts.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered all public and charter school buildings to close through the remainder of the school year.

Most school districts in the St. Louis area had already been closed since late March.

A 'stay-at-home Missouri' order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 6. It is scheduled to end on April 24.

School districts have launched virtual learning programs.