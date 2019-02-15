ST. LOUIS – Accidents are being reported across the St. Louis area as snow starts to fall.

MoDOT advised motorists to leave early on Friday, if possible.

An overturned vehicle was reported on westbound I-70 between Cave Springs and Mid Rivers Mall Drive around 1:45 p.m.

In Eureka, Missouri, the fire protection district said the roads are slick and crews are responding to multiple calls, which included a vehicle fire and a crash on the highway.

As of 2:20 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to five accidents on interstates.

