'We want her back': Alton business owner fighting for her life after serious crash while visiting Jamaica

ALTON, Ill. — A beloved Metro East business owner is fighting for her life.

ALTON, Ill. — A beloved Metro East business owner is fighting for her life.

Yvonne Campbell, who owns My Just Desserts, was on vacation in Jamaica when the tour bus she was on crashed.

Friends say Campbell is a hard worker and has been working at My Just Desserts since she was 14. She became the head baker at the restaurant in 2013.

Her dream was to own her own business by the time she was 40 and her dream came true on July 2, 2018.

Jennifer Bishop is the owner of Jennifer Bishop's School of Dance down the street and is good friends with Campbell. Campbell's daughter dances at her studio.

"She has an incredible work ethic and she has worked so hard to be where she is today," Bishop said.

Campbell serves in different ways, too.

"She's such a giving person, she gives back to the community. Training young people on cooking and things like that. Always wiling to volunteer her time and talent," Alton Mayor David Goins said.

Campbell has been honored as YWCA Woman of Distinction and her business is part of the Illinois Office of Tourism's Illinois Made Program.

She was also on the board of Alton's Main Street, which helps small businesses in the community.

With all that hard work, it was time for a family vacation in Jamaica.

A few days ago, she took a trip to celebrate her daughter's birthday with her twin sister Evelyn.

During that trip though, they were involved in a head-on crash.

"I was devastated, to say the least. My heart is heavy today," Goins said.

Campbell is unresponsive and in critical condition at a Jamaican hospital.

5 On Your Side spoke to her twin sister Evelyn.

She says all six of their friends and family on the trip were on that shuttle. Their tour wrapped up when the crash happened.

Yvonne's daughter, niece and Evelyn are out of the hospital. However, two of her daughter's friends have hip fractures and spinal cord injuries.

Evelyn said Yvonne has a head injury and her brain is bleeding.

As an OR nurse, Evelyn knows right now a craniotomy is needed and they are desperate to get back to the United States.

Evelyn looked at her sister's insurance and, unfortunately, it lapsed on July 1.

Right now, as much help Yvonne has given out, the wave of support is coming back.

In the first hour, a GoFundMe page already raised more than half of its $10,000 goal.

Now, it's bumped up its goal to $35,000 with donations rolling in almost meeting the final total.

The money will be used to help Campbell come back to the United States for surgery and aftercare plans.

Goins is shaken up, after seeing Yvonne just a few days ago.

"That's so surreal to me because of this tragedy just thinking about, 'Wow, I just saw her!'" Goins said.

Bishop can't grasp it either.

"She's such a strong individual and so many people in her life rely on her," Bishop said. "We really want to contribute to eventually, hopefully, get her back on US soil, so her family can be with her. We want her to pull out of this, we want her back. We love her dearly," Bishop said.