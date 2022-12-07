Alton dessert shop owner to be airlifted to BJC after Jamaica tour bus crash

Family members say My Just Desserts owner Yvonne Campbell will be transported to St. Louis on Wednesday for surgery. She is currently on life support.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Tish Haynes' best friend, Yvonne Campbell is fighting for her life. She FaceTimed Campbell's twin sister Evelyn in front of people who showed up to Shalom Church Tuesday evening to show their support.

"She has a head injury that requires surgery, and what they literally told Evelyn was that in their country, people with those conditions, they let pass," Haynes said.

Twin sisters Yvonne and Evelyn Campbell were in a serious accident in Jamaica while on vacation.

The tour bus they were riding on was in a head-on crash. Yvonne's daughter and niece were also involved.

Their older sister Janell Campbell said Yvonne is currently on life support.

We've had some hits where her kidneys were having some issues, and BP was a little unstable at one point. They stabilized her. They have been okayed her to transport so she's scheduled to leave out," Campbell said.

"Tomorrow they're going to be airlifting Von home, thank God, cause it has taken such a very long time," Haynes said.

Yvonne's health insurance lapsed on July 1, making the process to get her home extremely difficult.

"It should be easier in order to get her. Let's get her home, get her stabilized, get her the services she needs and then let's address the back issue of her health insurance or payment. This shouldn't be where we're at now in 2022 at all," Janell Campbell said.

They raised enough money to get Campbell transported from Jamaica to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Now, the next step is to get her twin sister, daughter, niece and their two friends back home as well.

"Three of them remain in the hospital including Von, another one has a broken hip and the other one is waist down paralyzed," Haynes said.

The two friends of Yvonne Campbell's daughter are the two other people recovering from injuries in addition to Campbell.

"Our goal is to bring everyone home. We're not leaving anybody in Jamaica, that's our goal," Janell Campbell said.

Yvonne Campbell owns "My Just Desserts" in Alton, Illinois.