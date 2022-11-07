A St. Louis celebration: Pujols high-fives Nelly after 685th home run

Although the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was at Busch Stadium, Pujols found a famous face to celebrate with after rounding the bases.

ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols is heating up just in time for the Home Run Derby, and he's got some famous fans cheering him on.

After ending a month-long drought on Sunday, Pujols homered for the second time in three days Tuesday. In his first at-bat of the game, Albert smacked a 0-1 pitch from Mitch White over the left-field wall for his sixth home run of the season, and the 685th of his career.

Although the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was at Busch Stadium, Pujols found a famous face to celebrate with after rounding the bases: Nelly.

You can watch the video below or in this tweet from the Cardinals. Stick around to the end to see the St. Louis legends unite.

Albert is heating up! pic.twitter.com/8F6jZjSP4b — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 13, 2022

It's been a banner week for Pujols.

Pujols passed Cardinals icon Stan Musial to move into sole possession of third place on the list.

Only Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds are ahead of Pujols in extra-base hits in baseball history, and won't be caught by the Cardinals' slugger in his final season. Bonds has 1,440 career extra-base hits and Aaron registers at 1,477.

Pujols officially announced Tuesday that he would compete in the Home Run Derby during Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities.

He was named to his 11th career All-Star team on Friday. He was chosen as a special selection by the commissioner's office.