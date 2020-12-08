American Ninja Warrior filmed in St. Louis during COVID-19 pandemic

American Ninja Warrior filmed its 12th season from June 29 to July 25 at the Dome at America’s Center

American Ninja Warrior filmed its 12th season from June 29 to July 25 at the Dome at America’s Center. There were a total of 150 competitors.

According to a press release from Explore St. Louis, the show is the first NBC series to have completed a full season of episodes during the pandemic.

Explore St. Louis said the team at America’s Center prepared the facility by working with NBC’s production team to ensure the crew, staff and contestants had everything they needed to “responsibly compete.”

“St. Louis was more than prepared to host NBC’s production crew for American Ninja Warrior,” said Kitty Ratcliffe, President of Explore St. Louis. “As part of our early response to COVID-19, we sought expert direction from public health professionals to develop and implement health and safety protocols critical to successfully holding events, such as American Ninja Warrior. From our local hotels to our restaurants and more, everyone had a hand in successfully and responsibly hosting this sizable production. We can’t wait to see the show and thank NBC for their invaluable partnership.”

“We were thrilled to host NBC and the American Ninja Warrior production team at America’s Center,” said Matthew Dewey, Senior Vice President/General Manager of America’s Center Complex. “It took a village; this was indeed a true collaboration between the facility, event staff, St. Louis City Public Health Department, local unions, NBC, and more to make it a success.”