'Beer is bipartisan' | Anheuser-Busch donating hand sanitizer to polling locations

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is producing and donating more than 8 million ounces of hand sanitizer to polling locations across the U.S. for the general election in November.

The brewing company will distribute the hand sanitizer to state election officials to “help ensure the safety of voters and polling site workers throughout the election process,” according to a press release.

“As a leading U.S. employer, Anheuser-Busch is committed to uniting our communities, strengthening our democracy and encouraging even greater participation in the political process. One part of this commitment is shifting our production capabilities to donate hand sanitizer so that election officials and voters throughout the country can take part in a safe election this fall.” said Cesar Vargas, Anheuser-Busch.

“We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season.”

Anheuser-Busch began producing and distributing hand sanitizer earlier this year to help accommodate the need during the COVID-19 pandemic.