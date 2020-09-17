Arch to turn off lights during bird migration season

Officials at Gateway Arch National Park said they turn the lights off to avoid possibly disorienting the birds

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night for more than a week this month due to bird migration.

The Arch will not be lit from Sept. 18-30.

Gateway Arch National Park said they turn the lights off to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds.

“This time of the year, it is very common to see our feathered friends flying south for the winter,” said Pam Sanfilippo, chief of Museum Services and Interpretation at Gateway Arch National Park. “Every bird migration season, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch’s exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night.”

The lights will be turned back on Oct. 1.