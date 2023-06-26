Arnold, Missouri man dead after motorcycle crash Saturday evening

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A fatal motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Jefferson County left one man dead.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday, when a 2001 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on Old Gravois Road near Missouri Highway 30. The driver failed to turn left along a sudden curve, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.
The driver then overturned and was thrown from the motorcycle. North Jefferson County paramedics took the victim to Mercy Hospital South, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as 55-year-old Michael Bradley of Arnold, Missouri.