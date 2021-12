Where you can recycle your Christmas tree

Whether you take it down on Dec. 26 or leave it glowing until after Jan. 1, the end result is the same: you have to dispose of it somehow

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Once Christmas is over, the next biggest decision might be how long to keep the tree up.

Whether you take it down on Dec. 26 or leave it glowing until after Jan. 1, the end result is the same: you have to dispose of it somehow.

Fortunately, there are dozens of locations around the St. Louis area that'll take it off your hands, as long as it's free of lights, decorations, wire and garland.

St. Louis

Carondelet Park

Grand Boulevard and Holly Hills Ave., 63116

Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday), Dec. 26 – Jan. 9

Forest Park (Lower Muny parking lot)

1 Theatre Dr., 63112

Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 9

O'Fallon Park

W Florissant Avenue and Holly Avenue, 63147

Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 9

St. Louis County

St. Louis Composting (Valley Park)*

39 Old Elam Ave., 63088

St. Louis Composting (Maryland Heights)*

11294 Schaefer Dr., 63043

St. Louis Composting (North St. Louis County)*

13060 County Park Rd., 63034

* Fee of $1 per tree

St. Charles County

Recycle Works Central

60 Triad South Dr., 63304

Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 27 – Jan. 8 (closed Dec. 31 – Jan. 2)

Recycle Works West

2110 East Pitman Ave., 63385

Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 27 – Jan. 8 (closed Dec. 31 – Jan. 2)

Quail Ridge Park (Group Picnic Area parking lot)

560 Interstate Dr., 63385

Open 7 a.m. to sunset, Dec. 26 – Jan. 9

Founders Park

7 Freymuth Rd., 63367

Open during posted park hours, Dec. 26 – Jan. 9

Heartland Park

100 William Dierberg Dr., 63385

Open during posted park hours, Dec. 26 – Jan. 16

Progress Park

968 Meyer Rd., 63130

Open during posted park hours, Dec. 26 – Jan. 16

Rotary Park

2577 West Meyer Rd., 63348

Open during posted park hours, Jan. 10 – Jan. 16

Jefferson County

Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge

4 Elks Club, 63028

Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 17

Jefferson County Courthouse

300 Main St., 63050

Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 17

Kress Farm Garden Preserve

5137 Glade Chapel Rd., 63050

Open December 26 – January 7

Pleasant Valley Nature Preserve

6701 Twin River Rd., 63049

Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 17

Sunridge Park

8093 Tower Rd., 63050

Open Dec. 26 – Jan. 17

Lincoln County

Cuivre River State Park

678 State Hwy 14, 65775

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 25 – Jan. 16

Phelps County

Rolla Environmental Services Department

2301 McCutchen Rd., 65401

Madison County, Illinois

There are more than 30 Christmas tree recycling sites in Madison County. Click here for a complete list.