'There's nothing more we can do': Popular St. Louis County restaurant closing after 46 years

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A staffing shortage is forcing one of the St. Louis area's most well-known restaurants to close its doors for good.

For more than 46 years, Balducci's has been serving Italian cuisine in Maryland Heights.

The restaurant offers sandwiches, deep dish and thin crust pizza along with specialty salads.

The owners of Balducci's announced on social media that they have no choice but to close their family business.

"It's very sad and emotional to let go, but when we can't find enough people to staff the operation, there's nothing more we can do."

Balducci's is located at 12527 Bennington Place in Maryland Heights. The restaurant shared a heartfelt thank you to loyal patrons for stopping by over the years.