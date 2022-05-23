Ballpark Village offers free trolley rides to Blues home playoff games

Blues fans say the free rides help keep people from drinking and driving to the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Whether you're a Blues fan...

"I'm ready to see Thomas put some goals in the net," Blues fan Joel Johnson said.

or not...

"Ready to watch the Avs crush the Blues," Colorado Avalanche fan Robert Johnson said.

All are welcome aboard the free trolley from Ballpark Village to Enterprise Center for the Blues' home playoff games.

"Took a bunch of shots and hoping for a safe ride to the game, and it's much faster than Uber and way cooler," Blues fan Kelsey Shanle said.

"It's safer than drinking and driving. We've been here at Ballpark Village doing some shots," Robert Johnson said.

"It saves me a lot of walking and my mom, she's got new hips," Joel Johnson said.

Sharon Burnett has been driving trolleys for about 11 years. She said hockey playoffs are always a good time.

"When they get on they're usually pumped up, ready to go and they're really behind their team," Burnett said.

Ballpark Village paid for the service which starts about an hour before the puck drops and begins again at the start of the third period.

"There's been nights that I've hauled 100, and there's nights that I've hauled less, depending on what time they decided to go down maybe there was a giveaway in the afternoon or a rally, but it's somewhere between 50 and a hundred," Burnett said.

She said the ride to the game is always different than the ride back, especially after a loss.

"They don't have a lot to say they're kind of sulking in their corners, but somebody always says there's always the next game, we'll get them next time," Burnett said.

These fans hope that won't be the case for Game 4.

"Let's go Blues!" Shanle said.

The trolley service will start back up at the beginning of the 3rd period.