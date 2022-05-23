Former Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist shows up to support former team in playoffs

Oskar Sundqvist may have been traded away from the Blues this season, but he showed up to support his former teammates in the playoffs anyways.

ST. LOUIS — Here's something you don't see every day: A player traded away midseason showing up to support his former team in the playoffs.

Well, Oskar Sundqvist doesn't seem to have a problem rooting for his old friends.

The Blues tweeted out a picture of their former forward Sundqvist in the Enterprise Center crowd ahead of the team's Game 4 match up against the Colorado Avalanche.

"Look who showed up to support the boys," the Blues tweeted.

Sundqvist, affectionately nicknamed "Sunny" while he was in St. Louis, was rocking a shirt that said "Robert Thomas is elite".

The Blues traded Sundqvist along with defenseman Jake Walman to the Detroit Red Wings back in March in exchange for veteran defenseman Nick Leddy.

Sundqvist played in just 18 games for the Red Wings after the trade, tallying four goals and four assists.

In five seasons with the Blues, Sundqvist scored 35 goals and notched 48 assists in 242 games.

Sundqvist was a key part of the team's 2019 Stanley Cup championship run, logging over 16 minutes of ice time per game and tallying nine points in the postseason.