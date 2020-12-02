ST. LOUIS — Do you think your pup is mascot material?
You can enter them for a chance to become the face of Missouri's biggest pet festival.
Entries are now being accepted for the Bark in the Park 2020 Mascot Contest. The May 16 event in Forest Park is sponsored by Purina and money raised goes to help abused and neglected animals at the Humane Society of Missouri.
The grand prize winner will get a photoshoot and have their face on official event shirts and promotional materials.
They'll also get an 'Ultimate Pet Basket,' four free registrations for Bark in the Park and the opportunity to lead the event's Walk for Animals.
The winning dog must meet the following criteria:
- Be spayed or neutered
- Have good manners in public
- Make public appearances with an owner or family member to promote HSMO and Bark in the Park
- Attend Bark in the Park
For more information and to enter your pet, click here.
