ST. LOUIS — A fund has been created to help restaurant workers who are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19.

The newly established Missouri Restaurant Association Workers Benefit Fund is providing a $100,000 donation in direct support of workers.

Employees of any restaurant in the state, members and non-members of the Missouri Restaurant Association, are eligible for funding, according to a press release.

Major Brands, the largest Missouri-based distributor of alcoholic beverages, and Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, are founding donors of the fund.

"Restaurants and their workers are vital to our communities and are among the hardest hit in this crisis," said Major Brands CEO Sue McCollum. “With our shared belief that good businesses grow by supporting their communities, we felt it was critical to join forces with key suppliers to support the individuals who are both in need and make our state a more vibrant place to live.”

The goal is to raise as much money as possible for the fund to help the greatest number of people, according to the release.

“The Missouri Restaurant Association (MRA) created the fund to assist restaurant workers and their families during this challenging time. The effects of the coronavirus have devastated the restaurant industry, and many of the state’s 300,000 restaurant employees need a helping hand,” said Bob Bonney, the association’s CEO.

For more information on how to donate or apply for funds, click here.

RELATED: Here's how you can help restaurants and small businesses directly during the coronavirus pandemic

More Local News