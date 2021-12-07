Bicyclist, 19, killed in hit-and-run on I-170 in St. Louis County

Police said Sha'leah Hamblin was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 170 overnight.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Sha'leah Hamblin of St. Louis. The crash happened shortly after midnight Monday on northbound I-170 north of Forest Park Parkway.

Hamblin was riding her bike in one of the lanes when she was struck in the rear by an unknown vehicle, which drove away from the scene, highway patrol said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't currently have a description of the vehicle that hit her. No further details on the circumstances of the crash were available.

The interstate was shut down overnight as police investigated and has since been reopened.