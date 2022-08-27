Boeing puts $5M into new AMICSTL manufacturing facility

The new manufacturing facility will be located in north St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Boeing announced Friday it will be partnering with the St. Louis Regional Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center to open a brand new manufacturing facility in north St. Louis City.

Boeing gave $5 million to the project.

The new manufacturing facility in north St. Louis will serve different industries including aerospace, agriculture and construction.

“This new facility will have workstreams across workforce development, developing the talent and future the most advanced R&D that you can imagine in manufacturing, and production and prototyping capability for industry,” AMICSTL Board of Directors Chair Dennis Muilenberg said.

Boeing officials said there’s really no limit on what this new manufacturing facility can do.

“We do some commercial operations here in the St. Louis site, but we do a lot of defense as well. But there are opportunities to impact both of those worlds with this one place, so it's exciting,” Chris Bray with Boeing said.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said it was very important to focus on bringing more jobs to north St. Louis.

“It's this kind of investment, these kinds of opportunities that make our neighborhoods safer and stronger, in the long run. This facility's location in the North Central Corridor is a great choice, given the existing talent and potential surrounding neighborhoods while enhancing workforce development opportunities,” Jones said.

St. Louis Economic Development Partnership CEO Rodeny Crim said this manufacturing facility will also be connected to schools in the region and in St. Louis to give students a solid career after school.

“But we felt that this was the best place to locate the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center, again, being the hub between NGA, Cortex, Rankin and providing quality jobs and opportunities in North St. Louis City,” Crim said.