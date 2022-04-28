Boeing's first new model plane in decades unveiled in St. Louis

The U.S. Airforce will use T-7A Redhawk training aircraft made in St. Louis.

Example video title will go here for this video

BERKELEY, Mo. — For the first time in decades, Boeing is adding a new plane model to its registry: the T-7A Red Hawk. It is designed and built right here in St. Louis.

The name of the plane is as significant as the plane itself. Red hawks have red tails. "Red Tails" is what Allied forces called the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black military aviators, flying escort alongside heavy bombers.

In the audience of Boeing's T-7A Red Hawk unveiling was retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy, a WWII, Korea and Vietnam Veteran and Tuskegee Airman.

"It's nice to know that we are remembered and whatnot," he said. "It was tough back in those days what we went through."

The new planes, honoring the Tuskegee Airmen legacy, will help train the next generation of airmen.

"The T-7 is going to be the workhorse for air education and training command," Air Force Lieutenant General Brad Webb told the crowd Thursday, "because in less than 10 years over half, approaching 60% of our combat air forces will be flying 5th generation fighters. This aircraft is going to answer the call for that."

The slick plane is a big deal. Vice President and General Manager of Bombers & Fighter for Boeing Defense Space & Security Steve Parker described the jet as "The world's most advanced trainer."

Parker says the T-7A Red Hawk is something St. Louisans can be very proud of, "Our workforce, here in St. Louis, second to none has revolutionized the way aircraft are designed and built around the world."