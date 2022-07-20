Boy drowns during summer camp in St. Louis County, police say

The St. Louis County Police Department said the boy was 6 years old.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A child drowned at a recreation center in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis County police confirmed Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the Kennedy Recreation Center in south St. Louis County at around 1:25 Wednesday afternoon for a report of an unconscious person. A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said lifeguards pulled the boy from the water and started doing CPR on him until emergency crews arrived.

The boy was rushed to St. Louis Children's Hospital, where he died, the press release said. He was 6 years old.

Children were sent home and the pool was closed following the incident.

People on the scene told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend that the pool was being used for a summer camp. According to the St. Louis County website, Kennedy Recreation Center was hosting its Camp Kennedy.

The description of the camp said children between the ages of 5 and 12 are grouped by age for activities that include a "supervised recreational swim at Kennedy Recreation Complex."

A parent also told Townsend that the camp would be closed for the next two days due to the drowning.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.