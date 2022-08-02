Poll workers report brawl, death threat, candidates trying to run over each other outside St. Louis County voting centers

St. Louis Board of Elections said police were called to multiple scenes during final hours of election, but police said no arrests or reports were made.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police were called Tuesday to reports of a brawl involving 40 people, candidates trying to run over each other, a death threat from one voter to a candidate and campaign supporters refusing to let voters in a polling place -- but say none of the incidents resulted in reports or arrests.

Poll workers and election judges reported the incidents to the St. Louis County Board of Election during the last two to three hours before polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is unusual,” said Rick Stream, the Republican St. Louis County Board of Elections Director. “We don’t normally have stuff like this.”

Stream said he didn’t know whether anyone was arrested in any of the incidents, but emphasized they all took place outside of polling places and did not interfere with voting.

Voter turnout came in at 27%, which was also lower than the 30% that was expected.

Stream summarized the disturbances poll workers reported as follows, saying police were called to most of them:

Forty people including campaign supporters, candidates and voters “brawled” outside the Natural Bridge Library in Normandy.

Two candidates tried to run over each other outside a polling place in Jennings. Stream said he doesn’t know the identity of those candidates.

At a University City polling place, a voter threatened to kill a candidate.

At Hazelwood Central High School polling place, a campaign worker was refusing to let voters in. Stream said that person was “removed” but he didn’t know how, whether by police or left on their own.

Electioneering was going on closer than the allowable 25 feet to the JFK Community Center polling place in Ferguson.