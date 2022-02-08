Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area

Here are results in the top races including St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election.

On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here.

On the local level, voters in St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties were making their selections for county executive candidates, city voters were deciding on two propositions and voters in the city's 21st Ward were picking who would serve out the rest of former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad's term.

Here's a breakdown of all the hot local races.

St. Louis County Executive

Democrat

The primary election for St. Louis County Executive features a referendum on the incumbent, Dr. Sam Page, who came to power in the wake of a federal corruption scandal that felled his predecessor Steve Stenger. Now, federal agents are once again poking around county government offices, and have already brought criminal corruption charges against one of Page’s closest political aides.

Page enters the primary with both the benefits and the baggage of the incumbency. After a term that included a brutal pandemic and a rise in crime, his Democratic challenger Jane Dueker has unleashed a string of criticism attacking Page’s judgment, transparency, and leadership style. Page has defended his term in office, and has bristled at Dueker’s criticism. He has refused to debate her, opting instead to run a more careful campaign.

Republican

State Representative Shamed Dogan, a moderate Republican, served four two-year terms in Jefferson City. In the statehouse, Dogan chaired the House Special Committee on Criminal Justice and focused most of his efforts on education, ethics, and public safety.

He is facing off against Katherine Pinner. A local Republican activist, Pinner could not be reached for comment.

St. Charles County Executive

Republican

Incumbent Steve Ehlmann has served as county executive since 2007. He is currently serving his fourth term in the office.

Before being elected as St. Charles County Executive, Ehlman served as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives from 1989 to 1993, a member of the Missouri Senate from 1993 to 2001, an Associate Circuit Judge and Circuit Judge from 2001 to 2004 in Missouri’s 11th Judicial Circuit.

After Missouri Senator Bob Onder dropped out of the race, Ehlmann's only opponent will be Arnie Dienoff.

Dienoff has previously run for a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives in 2012 and for Missouri Lieutenant Governor in 2016 and 2020. He lost in the primary in each of those races.

The winner of the Republican primary will run unopposed in the general election.

Jefferson County Executive

Republican

Incumbent Dennis Gannon is facing term-limited State Senator Paul Wieland in the Republican primary.

Gannon is seeking a second term after taking office in 2019.

Before Wieland was elected to the Missouri Senate, he was a Missouri congressman from 2010 to 2014.

The winner will face Democrat Fran Newkirk in the general election. Newkirk is running opposed in the primary.

St. Louis

Proposition S

The proposition would allow the St. Louis Board of Education to borrow $160 million to fund a wide range of repairs and renovations in the Saint Louis Public School District, including security system upgrades, lead removal and ADA improvements. It would not change tax rates.

In Initial project allocations for the funding's use, a large portion of potential spending would go to HVAC upgrades, restroom renovations and "building envelope" work such as hazardous material abatement, waterproofing, and roof and window replacements.

Proposition F

A yes vote would support increasing the maximum fine from $500 to $1000 for violations of city environmental ordinances, such as illegal dumping.

Ward 21 Alderman

Aug. 2, 2022, is also the date of the Ward 21 Aldermanic vacancy special election. In addition to a primary ballot, voters in Ward 21 decided who will fill the remainder of former alderman John Collins Muhammad's term, which expires in April 2023.