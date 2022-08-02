Missouri primary results: Democratic candidates running for US Senate

Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement leaves an open seat in the U.S. Senate. Check the results of the Democratic primary here.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The polls have closed in the 2022 Missouri primary and one of the hottest races voters are keeping an eye on is the U.S. Senate race.

Senator Roy Blunt announced he wasn't going to seek reelection for a third term so that opened up a seat, and dozens of Republicans and Democrats are vying for that seat, including some political newcomers.

On the Republican side, there are a couple of dozen looking for their party's nomination to November, including Eric Greitens, Vicky Hartzler, Billy Long, Mark McCloskey, Dave Schatz and Eric Schmitt.

Here's who is running on the Democratic side and a look at the results as they come in.

Trudy Busch Valentine

This is Trudy Busch Valentine's first bid for elected office. She's a nurse by trade. She's also a multi-millionaire heiress to a portion of the Anheuser-Busch fortune. There have been questions about her 1977 involvement in an exclusively white "Veiled Prophet" ball. She has apologized for her participation.

Lucas Kunce

Lucas Kunce is also looking for his first elected office position. He is a Marine veteran. His messaging has sought to connect with the struggles of poverty, painting a contrast against leisurely lifestyles of privilege.

Spencer Toder

Spencer Toder is a political newcomer who is a real estate broker and medical device company owner. He’s courted Democratic primary voters by working alongside them in niche advocacy areas, attempting to earn their trust by working in the trenches with them.

Ron Harris

The Air Force veteran and former Republican Ward Committeeman now works as a truck driver. The Kansas City native has run for political office in both GOP and Democratic primaries over the years.

Jewel Kelly

The Air Force veteran from Festus describes himself as a moderate Democrat. He has called for raising police wages, reducing military spending, investing in veteran services, and raising the top tax brackets on the wealthiest Americans.

Pat Kelly

The environmental engineer is running on a campaign devoted to climate science awareness. He describes global warming as “by far, the worst, most severe, and most dire threat America faces today.”

Lewis Rolen

The former St. Louis public school teacher is campaigning on a promise to improve public education and slash military spending. He has called to end private for-profit prisons.

Gena Ross

The evangelist from Platte City ran for Congress in Missouri’s 6th Congressional district against incumbent Republican Sam Graves in 2020. Ross supports abolishing the Senate filibuster and adapting the nation’s health care system to Medicare for All.

Joshua Shipp

The health educator and citizen activist is calling for an end to qualified immunity and to the bail bond system. Shipp unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018.

Clay Taylor

The member of the People’s Party of Christ runs a transitional home to shelter unhoused people for the ‘Federation of Christ Jesus.’ His campaign slogan is to “Make America Great for Everyone.”

Carla Wright

The former child care center director who runs a medical testing company is calling for greater Black representation in elected office, free college education, amnesty for non-violent offenders, reparations for slavery, and the abolition of the Electoral College. Carla “Coffee” Wright has also called for canceling medical and student loan debts.