Brentwood Board of Alderman approves additional money for new destination park

The Brentwood Board of Alderman has approved an additional $2 million for a major piece of the Brentwood Bound project.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — The Brentwood Board of Alderman approved an additional $700,000 for the construction of a new destination playground and an additional $1.68 million for additional playground amenities, a big ticket item Mayor David Dimmitt said residents wanted.

“So now that we have that, and we have the contract in place, we're going to start going out, we'll purchase those items and start working on constructing this playground,” Dimmitt said.

One of the main features is a stream that mimics Deer Creek that can be used as a learning tool for area schools.

“With the touch of a button, you can start the water, and also what the board approved last night was a water reclamation portion of it. And so we'll have a big tower on the site that will hold that water and then that is used to irrigate the park,” Dimmitt said.

The mayor said this playground is all part of a larger plan they’ve been working on for years to improve the lives of citizens, Brentwood Bound.

“The biggest component of Brentwood Bound is the flood mitigation, that's $56 million of the $80 million project that we're doing all on our own. And so because of the success of the Brentwood bound, we were able to realize this new Brentwood Park,” Dimmitt said.

He said there’s also some interest from other developers to possibly bring in a brewery/restaurant.

“We really do think that it's going to be a destination place as is it's going to be located on the Great Rivers Greenway trail system. And so once that's completed, anybody who's near that trail, South County, can hop on that trail and come on up into Brentwood, and take advantage of that park,” Dimmitt said.

Overall, the project could cost more than $7 million.