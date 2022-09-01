Get a free and reliable ride through Guaranteed Ride Home and Metro Transit

Guaranteed Ride Home is a free reimbursement program for registered commuters through Metro Transit when you need an emergency ride home.

ST. LOUIS — Guaranteed Ride Home (GRH) is a free reimbursement program for registered commuters through Metro Transit when you need an emergency ride home.

GRH is meant to minimize the chance of being "stuck at work" because of limited transit schedules, including express routes that only travel in one direction at certain times of the day.

During emergency situations in your personal life, unplanned overtime or when your usual mode of commute is no longer available, this program is a free and reliable ride to get you home. Trips including personal errands, appointments and trips to or from the airport are not eligible.

Eligible for this program are commuters who travel for their job, post-high school education students or day-long volunteers who take a bus, train, bike and/or carpool at least three days a week.

Those who drive alone for their commute are not eligible for the program.

Registered program members can use GRH up to four times a year or $100 in value, whichever comes first, according to the GRH information page.

Those registered in the program are able to use it and will pay for their initial ride but later will be reimbursed with their receipt. Riders will receive a check via U.S. mail after completing the reimbursement receipt.

Create an account and be able to start using the GRH program when needed.

To use a bus or train, register with a Go-To-Card or other stored value pass. Fill out a request and be reimbursed for the ride.

To use a taxi, car-share, car rental, Uber or Lyft, pay for the ride and be sure to get a receipt that displays the date, time, provider name and fare. Fill out the request with your receipt to be reimbursed.