Why the 2026 BMW Championship will put Bellerive Country Club in rare company

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The 2026 BMW Championship will put Bellerive Country Club in rare company.

By hosting the 2026 BMW Championship, part of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Creve Coeur country club will have staged one of golf’s four majors, one of the PGA Tour's annual events and the Presidents Cup — the PGA Tour’s biennial international competition — within a 13-year period. Bellerive hosted the PGA Championship in 2018 and will be home to the 2030 Presidents Cup.

The big events add to the legacy of the country club, which dates back to 1897, Bellerive General Manager and CEO Carlos Arraya said at a media event Wednesday.

“I think it speaks for the golf course and its membership,” he said. “I think it’s proven it can do anything.”

Only two other golf courses, Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, and TPC Harding Park in San Francisco can say they've hosted the same slate of events in a similar time period. Quail Hollow is home to the annual Wells Fargo Championship, the 2022 Presidents Cup and the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2025. TPC Harding Park staged the 2009 Presidents Cup, 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play and 2020 PGA Championship. It is also slated to host the 2026 Presidents Cup

The Western Golf Association, which runs the BMW Championship, last week announced the St. Louis region will host the 2026 tournament, the penultimate event of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs. The event raises funding for the Evans Scholars Foundation, which awards college scholarships to caddies.

Arraya said Bellerive’s ability to land the tournament stems from its “organic relationship” with the Western Golf Association and its long-standing backing of the Evans Scholars program.

“Our members support it and we contribute annually to that. We have our own Evans Scholars who have come through here through the caddy program," he said. “When you’re organically having those conversations, opportunities present themselves and that’s how we organically got to where we are today."