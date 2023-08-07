Anheuser-Busch sells off 8 brands, including several craft breweries, to cannabis company

The deal sells off several high-profile craft breweries that Anheuser-Busch acquired in the past decade.

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch Inc. has reached a deal to sell off eight of its brands, including several high-profile craft breweries acquired in the past decade, to a New York company that specializes in cannabis lifestyle products and packaged goods.

The deal between Tilray Brands Inc. and Anheuser-Busch involves A-B transferring ownership of beer brands Shock Top; Colorado-based Breckenridge Brewery; New York-based Blue Point Brewing Company; Seattle-based Redhook Brewery; 10 Barrel Brewing Company of Bend, Oregon; Portland, Oregon-based Widmer Brothers Brewing and Square Mile Cider Company, and San Francisco-based energy drink company HiBall Energy.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed in a news release by Tilray, which said the deal will make it the nation's fifth-largest craft beer company, up from ninth place. In addition to its cannabis-related holdings, it also owns several craft beer brands, including SweetWater Brewing Company, Montauk Brewing Company, Alpine Beer Company and Green Flash Brewing Company.

