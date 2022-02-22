30-story, $135M apartment tower proposed at Lindell and Kingshighway

It's also to include co-working spaces, a fitness facility with an outdoor pool, and a rooftop deck including a sports lounge and "stargazing room."

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and Chicago real estate firms are pitching a 30-story, 293-unit luxury apartment tower at Lindell and North Kingshighway boulevards, near the Chase Park Plaza, in a development that would further transform an area near the northeast corner of Forest Park — which already saw a 36-story building finished in 2020.

St. Louis-based Koplar Properties, which owns a parking lot at 4974 Lindell in the Central West End, and Albion Residential of Chicago said they hoped to break ground on the so-called Albion West End, which would also feature 340 parking spaces and two ground-floor retail spaces, at the site this fall. It's also to include a 10,000-square-foot lobby, co-working spaces, a fitness facility with an outdoor pool, and a rooftop deck including a sports lounge and "stargazing room." Units on the 24th floor are to have walk-out terraces.

No completion date was given. Seeking approvals, Koplar in December submitted plans to the city of St. Louis, which said its review is ongoing.

A spokeswoman for Koplar said the project is estimated to cost $135 million and is being privately financed. She said the developers would work with the city as they seek a public subsidy package for the project. Past incentive deals struck by Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration have included contributions for affordable housing.

The glass tower, which would sit on a raised plaza, is being designed by Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, with landscaping from Nashville-based Hodgson Douglas. SDL is acting as civil engineer, with legal work by Husch Blackwell and Lewis Rice.