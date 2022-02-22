x
30-story, $135M apartment tower proposed at Lindell and Kingshighway

It's also to include co-working spaces, a fitness facility with an outdoor pool, and a rooftop deck including a sports lounge and "stargazing room."
The proposed Albion West End apartment tower at Lindell and North Kingshighway boulevards would built next to the 100 Above the Park luxury apartment tower that was completed in 2020, and across the street from Chase Park Plaza.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and Chicago real estate firms are pitching a 30-story, 293-unit luxury apartment tower at Lindell and North Kingshighway boulevards, near the Chase Park Plaza, in a development that would further transform an area near the northeast corner of Forest Park — which already saw a 36-story building finished in 2020.

St. Louis-based Koplar Properties, which owns a parking lot at 4974 Lindell in the Central West End, and Albion Residential of Chicago said they hoped to break ground on the so-called Albion West End, which would also feature 340 parking spaces and two ground-floor retail spaces, at the site this fall. It's also to include a 10,000-square-foot lobby, co-working spaces, a fitness facility with an outdoor pool, and a rooftop deck including a sports lounge and "stargazing room." Units on the 24th floor are to have walk-out terraces.

No completion date was given. Seeking approvals, Koplar in December submitted plans to the city of St. Louis, which said its review is ongoing.

A spokeswoman for Koplar said the project is estimated to cost $135 million and is being privately financed. She said the developers would work with the city as they seek a public subsidy package for the project. Past incentive deals struck by Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration have included contributions for affordable housing.

The glass tower, which would sit on a raised plaza, is being designed by Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, with landscaping from Nashville-based Hodgson Douglas. SDL is acting as civil engineer, with legal work by Husch Blackwell and Lewis Rice. 

