Developer plans 35 townhouses in growing part of Olivette

ST. LOUIS — A developer wants to build a new complex of townhouses in Olivette’s “City Center” development area.

Douglas Properties has submitted zoning requests to build Olivette Townhouses, which would consist of 35 two-story townhouses over seven buildings. They'd be built on 2.8 acres that has eight existing single-family houses.

The developer already owns the site on the west side of Dielman Road, addresses 1115 through 1161, according to city documents. It’s situated near the intersection with Olive Boulevard, between an existing development of attached houses, Castle Gate Villas, and a Jiffy Lube.

The three-bedroom, two-bath townhouses are projected to sell starting at $600,000, with the northernmost three-story units selling for more, said Doug Cohen, owner of Douglas Properties. Most of the buildings would be two stories, but due to elevation a few would have three floors with large picture windows and, potentially, walkout basements.

“We’re extremely excited about this,” Cohen told the Olivette Planning and Community Design Commission in January. “My phone is ringing off the hook, and it’s going to be quite, quite an accomplishment to get this done and really introduce the Olivette market to this type of product and a price range for a brand new townhouse that I think is going to be believe it or not, a sweet spot for the market.”

Development costs were not disclosed in city filings.

Each townhouse would have a below-grade concrete garage with two stories of living space above, according to the latest zoning application submitted to the city. A row of units would face Dielman Road, with garage entrances on the inside. Each building would measure 12,602 square feet, with each of the five units inside the building ranging from 2,474 square feet to 2,733 square feet.