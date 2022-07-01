Owners behind 2 local restaurants open new space in Town & Country

The owners hope to utilize some of the indoor and outdoor space for events, like farmers' markets and weddings, in the future.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The restaurateurs behind 58hundred in the city of St. Louis and The Block in Webster Groves have unveiled a new establishment featuring dry-aged steaks and classic cocktails.

Marc and Amy Del Pietro and Brian and Lea Doherty opened Cleaver & Cocktail at 13360 Clayton Road in Town & Country at the Blacksmith Grove development. The restaurant occupies a 4,774-square-foot space there and has a patio, a lakefront gazebo, and an on-property lake. The owners hope to utilize some of the indoor and outdoor space for events, like farmers' markets and weddings, in the future.

Chefs Marc and Brian are known for their dedication to sourcing ingredients from local farmers, which they'll continue with Cleaver & Cocktail. Menus will include various meat, fish and vegetarian options, as well as a selection of high-quality steaks that will be dry-aged in-house. A glass wall behind the hostess stand at the restaurant will give guests a glimpse into the dry-aging process as racks of meat will be in view.

"We will dry age the meats in a room with precise temperature control and forced humidity to start the growth of good bacteria — bacteria you would find in blue cheese, brie, etc. — so you'll taste the richness of those foods in our meat," Marc Del Pietro said in a statement.

