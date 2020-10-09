Aerospace manufacturer LMI to shutter St. Charles plant

LMI Aerospace plans to shut down the facility next spring

ST. LOUIS — LMI Aerospace plans to shut down its production facility at 411 Fountain Lakes Blvd. in St. Charles next spring, resulting in the layoff of 52 workers there, according to a notice the company filed with the state.

Job titles in the layoff include maintenance mechanic, assembler, engineer, quality inspector and inventory control. The layoffs will begin Nov. 6 and continue through April 2, the month LMI expects to completely shut down the facility, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed Sept. 4 with the state.

The change does not impact LMI's adjacent corporate office at 411 Fountain Lakes Blvd., according to the notice. LMI currently has 18 locations, according to its website, including four in Missouri.

The St. Charles-based business, owned by Belgium-based Sonaca Group, supplies components and engineering services to commercial, business and military aerospace customers, and makes aluminum parts used on planes' fuselages and wings.

LMI supplies component parts to Boeing, so the St. Charles company was hit by the March 2019 grounding of Boeing's 737 Max, as well as airlines' cancellations of plane orders after the pandemic shutdown crushed air travel. LMI also is a supplier for aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. and Gulfstream.

