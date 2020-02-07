Here's a sneak peek at Affton's new food truck garden

The food truck garden will begin operating for lunch service Friday and will continue lunch and dinner service through the weekend

AFFTON, Mo. — 9 Mile Garden in Affton, developed by Guerrilla Street Food co-owner Brian Hardesty and Seneca Commercial Real Estate, will open its doors Friday — kicking off an opening week filled with live music and charitable events.

The food truck garden, located at 9375 Gravois Road, will begin operating for lunch service Friday and will continue lunch and dinner service through the weekend.

Live musical performances by local acts The John Hughes Experience, Caroline Steinkamp and Tree One Four will be featured throughout the weekend. 9 Mile Garden will offer an outdoor movie screening the evening of July 4 in celebration of Independence Day, and the food truck garden's lineup of 30 food trucks will be on rotation.

Participating food trucks include: Fire and Ice Cream; Zia's; Sedara Sweets; Farmtruk; Guerrilla Street Food; Doggie Mac's; Seoul Taco; Essentially Fries; Zacchi's; Wok and Roll; The Saucy Iguana; UKraft; Trcukeria Del Valle; Burgers STL; Wayno's; Blues Fired Pizza; Spud Shack; The Crooked Boot; Red Dirt Revival; Supersmokers; CJ's Deli; Tastebudz Express; Heavy Smoke; Scoops & More; Poptimism; Graze; Smokin' Loud BBQ; and Slice of the Hill.

The Canteen, an all-draft bar, also will open its doors, serving a wide selection of draft beer from local and national breweries alongside a selection of draft wines and cocktails, and cold brew coffee from Blueprint Coffee. The 3,500-square-foot space will have 16-foot garage doors that retract to transform the space into an open-air bar. The space also can be reserved for private events for up to 200 people.

The entertainment district will feature a rotation of St. Louis-area food trucks for lunch and dinner service six days a week. A jumbo screen will show outdoor movies and sporting events. There will be space for nine food trucks, plus room for two guest trucks for special occasions.

Larry Chapman's Seneca Commercial Real Estate owns the property where the food truck garden is located. The project had an estimated cost of close to $1 million, officials previously told the Business Journal. The real estate company served as its own general contractor.

Click here to see the rest of the photos.