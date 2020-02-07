SLU to require face masks this fall

In addition to wearing face masks, students and staff will be required to practice social distancing

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University has outlined a plan for in-person classes this fall — including a requirement to wear face masks in public spaces, classrooms, meeting rooms and the library.

SLU said in May it would start the fall term on Monday, Aug. 17, rather than its scheduled August 26 start. Fred Pestello, president of the university, said starting the semester earlier will allow the university for more in-person classes before a potential second wave of coronavirus cases.

In addition to wearing face masks, students and staff will be required to practice social distancing. The university is working on reconfiguring spaces and developing guidance on how to enforce social distancing across campus, including in classrooms, dining halls, meeting spaces and elevators.

"We are installing plexiglass shields in some high-traffic, customer-facing areas such as reception desks in places like the Simon Recreation Center," Pestello said in a letter on SLU's website.

The university also will launch a daily process for students, staff and faculty to record health information like a temperature and report any changes that could be COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone that does exhibit symptoms will continue to be screened and tested by Employee Health and the Student Health Center.

