Lufthansa Airlines to bring nonstop flights from St. Louis to Germany, sources say

ST. LOUIS — Lufthansa Airlines is preparing for takeoff in St. Louis. Multiple sources have confirmed with 5 On Your Side that the airline will soon have flights out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The sources say Lufthansa will operate nonstop flights to Germany starting in June 2022.

Lambert currently only flies nonstop to three international destinations: Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The flights to Germany will be the only direct flights from St. Louis to Europe.

Local leaders plan to announce more details at a news conference Tuesday afternoon as part of an announcement about "global connectivity."