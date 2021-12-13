x
Lufthansa Airlines to bring nonstop flights from St. Louis to Germany, sources say

Wheels up to Europe. The sources say Lufthansa will operate nonstop flights to Germany starting in June 2022.
Credit: AP
A Lufthansa aircraft leaves the gate at Miami International Airport, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Miami. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ST. LOUIS — Lufthansa Airlines is preparing for takeoff in St. Louis. Multiple sources have confirmed with 5 On Your Side that the airline will soon have flights out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The sources say Lufthansa will operate nonstop flights to Germany starting in June 2022.

Lambert currently only flies nonstop to three international destinations: Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The flights to Germany will be the only direct flights from St. Louis to Europe.

Local leaders plan to announce more details at a news conference Tuesday afternoon as part of an announcement about "global connectivity."

We will continue to share more information as it’s confirmed and made public.

