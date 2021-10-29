Aldi reopening a renovated store, its ninth in St. Louis this year

The renovated Green Park store will reopen Nov. 12

ST. LOUIS — The Aldi in Green Park in south St. Louis County will reopen soon, the ninth of the chain’s grocery stores in St. Louis to be renovated so far this year.

The renovated Green Park store, at 11185 South Towne Square, will reopen Nov. 12.

The ongoing remodeling of St. Louis Aldi locations is part of the grocery store’s ongoing effort to remodel and expand its existing stores nationwide, but a spokesperson declined to give costs for remodeling St. Louis stores or the Green Park location. The spokesperson said Aldi has spent $5 billion on remodeling and expansion, adding 500 stores in the past five years and another 100 by year’s end.

Remodeling gives stores an “elevated design,” improved layout and more refrigeration to make room for additional fresh and frozen foods, with a move toward more natural lighting and environmentally friendly materials, the company said.

The Green Park location opened in 2016 across the street from a smaller Aldi, which closed.

The company operates more than 40 stores in the St. Louis region. Local stores that have closed for remodeling and reopened so far this year are in Warrenton; Vandalia, Illinois; St. Charles; Collinsville; St. Peters; Jennings; Sullivan; and the location at 6601 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis, which reopened Oct. 22.

