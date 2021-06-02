Anheuser-Busch hits renewable electricity goal — 4 years early

"At Anheuser-Busch we dream big in everything we do, including our commitment to creating a more sustainable future"

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch said Tuesday that all of its domestic beer and seltzer brands — including Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, Busch and its Brewers Collective craft beer unit — are now brewed with 100% renewable electricity generated by solar and wind power.

Completion of the Anheuser-Busch Solar Farm, its solar project in West Texas generating 222 megawatts of AC power that comes online this month, means the company has reached its goal — four years early — to source 100% of its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025. Tuesday's announcement was accompanied by a footnote by officials that "Electricity is one type of energy we use to brew."

“At Anheuser-Busch we dream big in everything we do, including our commitment to creating a more sustainable future for our partners, our consumers and our communities,” Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement. “Achieving this ambitious sustainability goal four years early means that each time someone reaches for an Anheuser-Busch product, they are choosing one that contributes to a more sustainable future.”

The Anheuser-Busch Solar Farm, in Pecos County, Texas, was developed in partnership with Canadian Solar Inc.'s Recurrent Energy unit. Officials said the 2,000-acre project, which took nearly two years to complete, is the nation's largest solar project for the beverage industry. A-B signed a power purchase agreement to buy the renewable electricity credits from the energy delivered to the grid by the solar farm.

In recognition of reaching its milestone goal, A-B is donating $100,000 to the Green Restaurant Association to be used for educational resources to help the restaurant industry implement sustainable business practices.