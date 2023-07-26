Anheuser-Busch InBev to cut about 2% of US workforce

A-B employs 19,000 U.S. workers, according to its website, which would mean the company will cut about 380 employees.

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) on Wednesday announced a corporate restructuring in which about 2% of its U.S. workforce will be cut, Brewbound reported.

The restructuring “will simplify and reduce layers within its organization,” an A-B spokesperson told Brewbound; however, the layoffs will not affect A-B’s frontline workers, including brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, and field sales reps, among others.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move comes as the brewer, with its North American headquarters in St. Louis, seeks to recover from fallout — including significant sales declines with its flagship Bud Light — over a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and executive comments some saw as insensitive to its core consumer.

