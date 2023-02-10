Apartment complex proposed in industrial area would link Soulard with $1.2B Gateway South development

ST. LOUIS — An apartment complex proposed between Soulard and the $1.2 billion Gateway South redevelopment project would add new residents to what is currently an industrial site.

The new complex is proposed on two parcels totaling 2.84 acres at 1506 S. Seventh St. and 1525-29 S. Broadway in the Kosciusko neighborhood, a block from the southern end of the planned 94-acre, $1.2 billion Gateway South construction innovation district, according to city filings. Still in the planning and approval stages, the Gateway South project would add two modular construction factories, along with residential and entertainment uses, on the mostly industrial property that extends south of the Gateway Arch to Soulard.