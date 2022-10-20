Former Cardinals player's restaurant is coming to Ballpark Village in 2023

Former Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre, who played for the team from 1996 to 1998, is the co-founder of Koibito Poké.

ST. LOUIS — Ballpark Village on Thursday announced that Koibito Poké will open its second St. Louis location in the shopping and entertainment district in early 2023.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based poké restaurant chain was co-founded by former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre, who played for the team from 1996 to 1998. He's the chain's CEO.

Build-out of the 1,500-square-foot, Hawaiian- and Japanese-inspired restaurant's Ballpark Village location will begin this fall, officials said. It will be located adjacent to Bally Sports Live at 601 Clark Ave. and feature an outdoor patio.

Koibito's menu includes signature and build-your-own bowls of Hawaiian poké, including selections of the traditional raw fish cubes, grilled chicken, tofu or veggies atop a base of rice, greens or cauliflower rice. Bowls are topped with a choice of nine sauces including sweet chili lime, teriyaki and shoyu, as well as fresh vegetables such as kale, onion, edamame and pineapple.

The local franchisee of Koibito – which means “love” in Japanese – opened its first St. Louis location in Des Peres last month. The franchisee's third location St. Louis-area is now slated to open in Warson Woods next year, officials said.

Koibito is the latest restaurant to announce a new location at Ballpark Village. This summer, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria said it would open its third location in Ballpark Village in early 2023.

