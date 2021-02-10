Dog-friendly bar-restaurant in The Grove sets opening after $20M investment

The concept includes a dog park, a 10,000-square-foot indoor off-leash space, as well as a bar, restaurant, entertainment venue and event space

ST. LOUIS — A dog-friendly entertainment facility is nearing completion on its new space in The Grove neighborhood and plans for a mid-November opening.

Bar K, a Kansas City-based operator of a dog park, bar-restaurant and event space there, partnered with Nestle Purina PetCare and Green Street on the $20 million development, $6 million of which was used on the Bar K facility, located at 4565 McRee Ave. Green Street served as the developer on the project and plans to move its headquarters to the building. The office will house Green Street Real Estate Ventures, Emerald Capital (an affiliate of Green Street), as well as Green Street Building Group, including the recent acquisitions of HDA and O'Toole Design Associates. Green Street will occupy 34,000 square feet and the estimated employee headcount is more than 70 people. The company plans to move in January.

The project was first announced in March 2020, with plans to open its doors by the end of 2020, but logistical challenges related to COVID-19 supply chain issues set the project back, officials said. The project utilizes shipping containers for seating areas and other construction elements, as well as a recycled sports field turf and solar panels on the rooftop.

The concept includes a dog park, a 10,000-square-foot indoor off-leash space, as well as a bar, restaurant, entertainment venue and event space. Bar K's food menu will include locally sourced food, including fare for dogs. And Kaldi's Coffee, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. and 4 Hands Brewing Co. will offer draft beers, specialty cocktails, coffee, kombucha and smoothies, Bar K said.