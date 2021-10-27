North St. Louis County grocery store to close

The store will close Nov. 6

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Save A Lot said it will close one of its grocery stores that, more than a decade ago, had been celebrated as the first to open in one north county municipality in decades.

The store, located on the southwest corner of Page and Ferguson avenues at 6840 Page Ave., will close Nov. 6, the Earth City-based grocery chain said.

"We take the decision to close any Save A Lot location very seriously," a Save A Lot spokesperson said. "We regularly review our stores on a number of factors, including financial performance as well as strategic alignment with long-term plans."

The spokesperson added that the company is "grateful to our customers for their loyal support in this location."

"All employees from this store have been notified and are being offered positions in other local stores," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to continuing to serve customers from our other nearby locations, including our stores at Union and Page and St. Charles Rock Road."

Nonprofit Beyond Housing in 2009 assembled a $6 million deal to build the store, with Pagedale's mayor at the time, Mary Carter, saying her municipality had never had a grocery store during her 44 years living there. Beyond Housing raised money from unidentified sources for the deal, and worked with Pagedale officials during 2007 to set up a tax increment financing district that includes the Save A Lot site. The project, which was built by BSI Constructors, opened in 2010, and also received $1.8 million in New Markets Tax Credits through U.S. Bancorp’s Community Development Corp.