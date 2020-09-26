Bayer tells judge it is settling thousands more Roundup cases

Bayer lawyers told the judge it has reached or is close to reaching deals on 3,000 additional cases

ST. LOUIS — Bayer said it is getting closer to a full resolution of thousands more Roundup cancer cases.

The German pharmaceuticals company and lawyers for plaintiffs told a federal judge Thursday that they are continuing to resolve thousands more cases as part of the $10.9 billion deal it announced in June to end the litigation.

Just last month, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria questioned the fairness of the deal, and Bayer promised to revise it.

Ken Feinberg, the mediator who has been working to resolve the cases, said his "optimism knows no bounds," and that he expected the next set of cases scheduled for trial to settle soon, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Earlier this month Bayer announced it had 15,000 more deals, bringing the total number of cases settled to about 47,000.

Bayer, which acquired Roundup with its purchase of St. Louis-based Monsanto Co. for $63 billion in 2018, has repeatedly denied that Roundup causes cancer, citing the U.S. government declarations about the safety of glyphosate, Roundup's active ingredient.