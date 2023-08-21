Big St. Louis health care system to build $21M medical office building

The new building will be located on a portion of a 7-acre property adjacent to Parkland's 130-bed acute-care hospital at 1101 W. Liberty St. in Farmington.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A BJC HealthCare hospital about an hour south of St. Louis in St. Francois County plans to add a new $21.3 million medical office building.

BJC's Parkland Health Center in Farmington plans to build add a 30,000-square-foot office building to house its primary care services, allowing the expansion of its existing facilities, the health system said Friday in a press release. Officials said construction of the new office building is slated to start Aug. 30, with completion targeted for November 2024.

The new building will be located on a portion of a 7-acre property adjacent to Parkland's 130-bed acute-care hospital at 1101 W. Liberty St. in Farmington that the health system said it "recently purchased." BJC officials didn't immediately respond to a request for more information about the property purchase.

The new building, to be located on Hazel Lane on the northeast corner of the property, will accommodate up to 23 primary care providers, officials said.