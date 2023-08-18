Fox Theatre won't reveal terms of real estate deal

Fox Associates, tied to Mary Strauss, Lisa Baudendistel Suntrup and Julie Baudendistel Noonan, in May announced a settlement of the case, which was against its landlord, Foxland Inc., tied to Charles Modlin. Fox Associates had owned a small portion of the theater property, and leased the rest from Foxland, under a 99-year ground lease at $40,000 a year that was to expire in January 2025. Fox Associates had sued Foxland in 2021, claiming it wouldn't extend the lease or sell at a reasonable price. Foxland had claimed it could take over operations of the theater, which puts on Broadway and other shows and is located at 521 N. Grand Blvd. in Grand Center.